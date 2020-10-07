2 F&B outlets ordered to shut for 10 days, 13 others fined

Two food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close for 10 days, while 13 other outlets were fined for breaching safe management measures.

In addition, 21 diners were fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 measures, such as not wearing a mask promptly after eating or drinking, intermingling between tables and sitting in groups of more than five.

These breaches were observed in eateries at Resorts World Sentosa, Boat Quay and Clarke Quay, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement yesterday.

The two outlets ordered to close are Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot and Invincible Noodle House. Both eateries are located in Boat Quay.

At Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot at 6 Lorong Telok, nine customers were seated across two tables and intermingling in a private room on Oct 3 at 9.15pm.

On the same night, Invincible Noodle House at 13 Circular Road had several customers consuming alcohol at 11.40pm, the ministry said.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited after 10.30pm.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority ordered both operators to shut their premises for 10 days from Oct 6 to Oct 15 and Oct 3 to Oct 12 respectively.

The 13 outlets were fined for seating groups of more than five from different households together, allowing groups to mingle between tables, seating groups less than 1m apart, and not ensuring that food handlers wear masks properly.

Twelve of the outlets were fined $1,000 for breaching the measures and one outlet was fined $2,000 for repeat offences.

MSE reiterated that masks should be worn at all times regardless of premises, with the exception of eating and drinking or doing strenuous exercise.