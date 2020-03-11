2 foreign students to be sent home for breaching stay-home notice, LOA

The National Institute of Education (NIE) is terminating the student pass of a foreign postgraduate student after he breached his stay-home notice (SHN) and repeatedly lied to the institution about his travel history.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the student is one of two international students here whose student passes will be terminated for flouting their SHN or leave of absence (LOA).

The second case involves an international exchange student who was expelled by the National University of Singapore (NUS) for breaching her LOA and making a false travel declaration.

NUS declined to comment as "student disciplinary matters are internal and confidential".

While an LOA is not legally binding, failure to comply with an SHN is an offence and those who flout it may be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act. Foreigners may also have their work or long-term passes revoked.

The ministry urged all students to comply with the requirements of their LOA or SHN.

Its spokesman said: "Students who are found to have breached their LOA or SHN will be subject to disciplinary actions from their schools and institutions."

NIE, an autonomous institute of Nanyang Technological University, did not respond to queries from The New Paper at press time.