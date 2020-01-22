2 men charged with molesting another man in moving car

Two men have been accused of molesting a 30-year-old man in the same car.

Appearing in court yesterday, Goh Suet Hong and Neo Wei Ming, both 38, were each slapped with one charge of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the man, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting his identity.

According to charge sheets, Goh allegedly kissed the man on his left cheek and the left side of his lips, and touched the man's private parts over his pants.

This is said to have occurred sometime after 1.10am on Nov 12, 2018, while in a cartravelling along a street in Hougang.

Neo is accused of licking the man's left ear and cheek, and touching his nipples and private parts under his clothes.

This is also alleged to have happened after 1.10am on the day of Goh's offence, in a car with the same licence plate number.

Neo's act allegedly took place while the car was travelling along the Central Expressway.

It is not clear if the offences occurred while all three men were in the car together.

It is also not clear how the three are related to each other.

Both Goh and Neo are out on $5,000 bail and their cases have been adjourned to Feb 4.

Goh has been allowed to go to Malaysia for six days starting from Jan 24 and has put up additional $5,000 bail.

If convicted of molest, they can each be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three.