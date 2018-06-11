2 men from S Korea’s national broadcaster deported from Singapore
Singapore has turned away at least four people trying to enter its borders in the period leading up to the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, said that on Saturday, a man from an Asean country was not allowed into Singapore after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers noticed that he exhibited nervous behaviour.
"He couldn't answer questions they (the ICA officers) asked. When they checked his mobile phone, they saw that he was visiting sites on suicide bombing. They made an assessment that he ought to be turned around," said Mr Shanmugam.
He said that besides the case where Australian Zeky Mallah was denied entry due to previous terror-related activities, and the case on Saturday, there were two other cases, but he declined to elaborate.
Separately, the police also issued a statement saying the two South Korean KBS journalists who trespassed into the North Korean ambassador's residence have been sent home. The visit passes of the two men were cancelled and they were repatriated. - REUTERS
