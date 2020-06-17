2 more men charged with meeting illegally at Robertson Quay

Two more men were charged yesterday with gathering illegally during the circuit breaker period at Robertson Quay.

Alfred Jon Veloso Waring, 34, and Olagunju Daniel Olalekan Olasunkanmi, 30, both British nationals, were each charged with one count of violating Regulation 6 of the Covid-19 regulations, which prohibits individuals from different households meeting for a social purpose.

They are accused of meeting each other and other people on May 16, between about 4pm and 6.45pm, near Limoncello @ Robertson Quay to chat and have drinks.

Earlier, seven others - six men and a woman - were charged with breaching the same regulation by meeting on May 16, either at Rosso Vino at 15 Merbau Road or TAP@Robertson Quay.

Photos of a crowd in Robertson Quay last month went viral, with netizens calling out the people involved on their behaviour, saying they were selfish and disrespectful to front-line workers.

The photos showed that people in the group did not maintain a safe distance of 1m, and most of them did not wear masks or had their masks lowered as they spoke to one another.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority later issued a written direction to 10 restaurants to immediately cease the sale of takeaway alcohol, which had contributed to people gathering around the premises.

Both men are out on bail of $3,000 and will return to court next month.

If convicted, they can be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for not more than six months, or both.