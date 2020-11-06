2 new places visited by Covid-19 patients, 7 new infections
OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and Al-Hussain Restaurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.
Both were newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period that can be accessed on the gov.sg website.
MOH also announced seven new Covid-19 patients here yesterday, of which one was a patient from the community. The ministry said the 39-year-old Indian national is a short-term visit pass holder, whose spouse is a permanent resident.
He is currently not linked to other cases.
The man arrived in Singapore from the United States on Oct 11, and was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival here.
He tested negative on Oct 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility.
On Oct 30, he developed a fever and sought medical treatment at a clinic but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.
He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms and was tested for Covid-19 on Monday under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.
He was then taken to a hospital when his test came back positive on Wednesday.
Six imported patients were also announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,043.
Among the six is a Singaporean toddler. The two-year-old boy had returned from the Philippines.
All six imported patients did not show symptoms and tested positive on Wednesday.
They had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.
With 11 cases discharged yesterday, 57,934 patients have fully recovered from the disease.
A total of 40 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.
By the numbers
New cases 7
New case in community 1
Imported cases 6
Total cases 58,043
Deaths 28
Discharged yesterday 11
In hospital 40
Total recovered 57,934
