2 new places visited by Covid-19 patients, 7 new infections

OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and Al-Hussain Restaurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Both were newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period that can be accessed on the gov.sg website.

MOH also announced seven new Covid-19 patients here yesterday, of which one was a patient from the community. The ministry said the 39-year-old Indian national is a short-term visit pass holder, whose spouse is a permanent resident.

He is currently not linked to other cases.

The man arrived in Singapore from the United States on Oct 11, and was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival here.

He tested negative on Oct 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility.

On Oct 30, he developed a fever and sought medical treatment at a clinic but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.

He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms and was tested for Covid-19 on Monday under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.

He was then taken to a hospital when his test came back positive on Wednesday.

Six imported patients were also announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,043.

Among the six is a Singaporean toddler. The two-year-old boy had returned from the Philippines.

All six imported patients did not show symptoms and tested positive on Wednesday.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

With 11 cases discharged yesterday, 57,934 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

New cases 7

New case in community 1

Imported cases 6

Total cases 58,043

Deaths 28

Discharged yesterday 11

In hospital 40

Total recovered 57,934