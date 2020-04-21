Two Singaporeans and an American pilot to be charged with breaching SHN

Upon entering Singapore, they were each handed a two-week Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

But instead of complying with the requirements, two Singaporeans and an American wilfully breached them.

All three will be charged in court today with offences under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations.

In a release yesterday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) identified the Singaporeans as Chong Chun Wah, 48, and Siti Wan Su'Aidah Samsuri, 25.

The American is Brian Dugan Yeargan, 44.

Chong arrived from Indonesia on March 17 and was to serve his SHN till March 31 at his place of residence in Bukit Batok. But he was caught going out three times during the period.

On March 24, he took a bus to Jurong East to eat and spent more than an hour outside.

On March 28, he went out to check his letterbox on the first floor for five minutes.

And on March 29, he went to a coffee shop in Bukit Batok to buy food and spent 30 to 45 minutes outside.

Siti Wan Su'Aidah arrived from Australia on March 25 and was to serve her SHN till April 8 at her place of residence in Woodlands. But on March 30, she walked to Vista Point to buy groceries and cigarettes, spending 15 to 20 minutes outside.

While out, she also did not pick up calls to her phone from ICA officers who were conducting enforcement checks.

CHINATOWN POINT

Yeargan, a commercial pilot, arrived from Australia on April 3 and was to serve his SHN till April 17.

He was here on a short-term visit pass and stayed at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

On April 5, he left the hotel and took a train to City Hall, then walked to Chinatown Point to buy personal items. He spent about three hours outside.

In its statement yesterday, the ICA said it would take firm action against those who breach the SHN requirements and may also cancel immigration facilities of offenders and bar them from re-entering Singapore.

Those convicted of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and its Regulations may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Members of the public can report anyone who does not comply with SHN requirements to ICA at go.gov.sg/reportshnbreach or 6812- 5555.