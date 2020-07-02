2 Singaporeans and a PR among 4 imported cases

Three of the four imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were two Singaporeans and a permanent resident (PR) who had returned from Pakistan.

They were among 215 new cases announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

They arrived in Singapore on June 19 and 20, and were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities. All three were asymptomatic and tested positive while under the SHN.

The first, a 39-year-old female Singaporean, tested positive on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a 40-year-old male PR and a 43-year-old Singaporean man also tested positive.

The fourth imported patient was a 39-year-old Indonesian work permit holder who tested positive yesterday.

MOH did not say when he arrived in Singapore but said he was isolated while waiting for test results after he arrived at Tanjong Pagar Terminal.

The 10 community cases reported yesterday comprised six Singaporeans and four work permit holders.

Among the six Singaporean cases, one was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and had been quarantined earlier.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining five cases, including three who had been swabbed under the ministry's enhanced community testing after being diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection.

Among the four work permit holders, two were identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been quarantined.

They were tested during quarantine to verify their status, even though they were asymptomatic.

The remaining two cases were also asymptomatic and were detected through MOH's proactive screening of workers in essential services.

WHERE THEY WENT

Funan Mall and McDonald's at Lucky Plaza were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

A patient also visited Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe and Joe & Dough at Northpoint City while infectious.

Northpoint City was previously on the list, as a patient had visited the Seoul Garden restaurant there while infectious.

By the numbers

215

New cases

10

New cases in community

44,122

Total cases

511

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

38,999

Total recovered

209

Total in hospital

1

In intensive care unit