2 Singaporeans arrested, drugs worth $640,000 seized in Boon Lay

CNB officers found 1,203g of methamphetamine, 10g of cannabis, 512g of ketamine, 669 Ecstasy tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets.

Two Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug trafficking activities in a drug bust on Tuesday during which drugs worth $640,000 were seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the authorities arrested a 30-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking activities in a residential estate in Boon Lay Drive.

The officers took the man to his residential unit in the same estate, where a 28-year-old woman was also arrested.

A search was conducted and CNB officers found 24 packets and bottles containing 1,203g of methamphetamine - also known as Ice - 10g of cannabis, 512g of ketamine, 669 Ecstasy tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets.

Packaging materials and cash amounting to $8,680 were also confiscated.

In a subsequent search, officers recovered three bundles containing 1,500g of heroin in the man's car.

Investigations are ongoing.

The amount of heroin seized could feed the addiction of about 715 abusers and the amount of Ice could feed up to 690 abusers for a week, said the CNB.