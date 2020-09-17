2 worksites hit with two stop-work orders each over mosquito breeding

Two construction sites have received two stop-work orders each for failing to prevent mosquito breeding this year.

In a statement on the local dengue situation issued yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said enforcement action will be taken against the companies managing the two construction sites.

One of the sites, located near Arnasalam Chetty Road and Kim Yam Road, was issued stop-work orders on July 20 and Sept 9.

The second stop-work order is still in effect and will be lifted only when necessary preventive measures have been carried out, said NEA.

The worksite is located within a dengue cluster that currently has 364 patients. Multiple mosquito breeding habitats found at the worksite included an air-conditioner compressor, a canvas sheet, a planter box and a wooden frame.

Fifty or more mosquito larvae were found in each habitat.

SERANGOON NORTH

The other construction site to receive two stop-work orders is in Serangoon North Avenue 1. It received the orders on July 15 and yesterday.

The mosquito breeding habitats detected included water ponding in units of higher floors, with 50 or more larvae in each habitat.

Meanwhile, around 250 summonses were issued to construction sites from January to last month, while 10 contractors will be charged in court for repeat offences.

Apart from the four stop-work orders issued to the two worksites, another 17 such orders were issued this year.

Although last week was the fifth consecutive week of decline in weekly number of dengue cases, with 726 cases reported, Singapore is still in the midst of its largest dengue outbreak.

Some 28,944 cases were reported in the first 37 weeks of this year, surpassing the previous high of 22,170 reported in the whole of 2013.

As of Sept 5, 21 people aged between 25 and 92 have died of dengue this year. Of these, 18 worked or lived in active dengue clusters.