2-year-old Singaporean girl among 18 new community cases

Infections in the community have increased with a two-year-old Singaporean girl among the 18 new community cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 17 other cases were five Singaporeans and permanent residents, two work pass holders and 10 work permit holders.

Ten of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

Eight of the community cases are unlinked. Of these, five cases are asymptomatic and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive testing as they work in essential services.

The remaining three cases were tested under the enhanced criteria where all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection are swabbed at first presentation to a doctor.

MOH said: "This allows us to detect infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread, as well as milder cases that have a short duration of infection."

It added that epidemiological investigations are in progress for these cases.

The serological test results for two cases were positive, which indicate likely past infections.

The test results for the remaining cases are pending.

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH yesterday.

It was visited by a confirmed case from 6.15am to 7.15am on June 21.

Toast Box and Courts at Jurong Point were visited by confirmed cases on June 28 from 3.20pm to 4.50pm. The same day, Fengshan Market and Food Centre was visited by a confirmed case from 8.30am to 9am.

Another two locations - a FairPrice supermarket at Jurong Point and NTI Food Court at Jurong West - were also visited by confirmed cases from 2.10pm to 2.40pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm on July 1, respectively.

Those who were there at those time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, MOH said.

By the numbers

136 New cases

26 Deaths

18 New cases in community

40429 Total recovered

44800 Total cases

212 Total in hospital

324 Discharged yesterday

2 In intensive care unit