20 arrested over gang activities, two to be charged

The police have arrested 20 male suspects aged between 16 and 28 over involvement in gang-related activities.

Two of them, 21 and 28, will be charged in court today with offences under the Societies Act, the police said in a press release yesterday.

Investigations revealed that these two men had allegedly recruited members and collected membership fees from new gang members.

Investigations against the remaining 18 are ongoing.

In May last year, the police had arrested the first five of the 20, aged between 17 and 28, around Bedok Reservoir Road for their suspected involvement in gang-related activities.

Further investigations were conducted and the remaining 15, aged between 16 and 22, were arrested.

Under the Societies Act, anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society, or of inviting another person to become a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Anyone found guilty of procuring from any other person any subscription for the purpose of an unlawful society can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

"The police take a very stern view of gang-related activities, and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs," the press release said.