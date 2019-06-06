$20 commemorative note launched to mark bicentenary

President Halimah Yacob and her Husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee watching a video before launching the Singapore Bicentennial Commemorative Note (above).

A new $20 note that features Singapore's pioneers such as philanthropist Tan Kah Kee and scholar and writer Munshi Abdullah was launched by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana's Hari Raya Puasa open house yesterday.

The commemorative note, issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to mark Singapore's bicentennial year, depicts the journey to nationhood.

The $20 commemorative note features a portrait of Singapore's first President Yusof Ishak on the front, as well as two national monuments - the former Supreme Court and City Hall - which now make up the National Gallery Singapore.

The back of the note features eight individuals of diverse cultural backgrounds who made significant contributions to nation building in various fields.

The portraits of these pioneers are placed against a "then and now" image of the Singapore River, which depicts the old Singapore River flowing into the present-day river - a symbol of Singapore's development as a trading port and subsequent transformation into a business and financial hub.

"We've been able to achieve so much primarily because we all stood together and fought as one on all fronts. For us to be able to leapfrog and seek quantum leaps of growth and development, we need to have the same spirit of unity and togetherness," Madam Halimah said.

The other individuals featured are:

British botanist Henry Nicholas Ridley, the first director of the Singapore Botanic Gardens from 1888 to 1911;

Philanthropist P. Govindasamy Pillai, who contributed to temple building and community welfare;

Prominent social worker Teresa Hsu, who founded the Home for the Aged Sick and devoted her life to helping the poor and destitute;

Alice Pennefather, a badminton and tennis champion who won titles at the Singapore National Badminton Championships and Singapore Ladies Tennis Championship;

Adnan Saidi, a lieutenant who led the Malay Regiment in a valiant defence of Bukit Chandu during the Japanese invasion in 1942; and

Ruth Wong, a pioneering educator who was the first director of the Institute of Education, now the National Institute of Education.

The $20 commemorative note was designed by local artists Eng Siak Loy and Weng Ziyan.

People can get the commemorative notes at the branches of nine major retail banks from next Monday by exchanging them at face value. Two million pieces of the commemorative note will be available.