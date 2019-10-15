20 taken to hospital after accident involving trailer, bus and bike on BKE

A driver told The New Paper there was a lot of broken glass and debris on the road and it appeared that a motorcycle had rear-ended a bus.

After an accident involving three vehicles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), 20 people, aged between eight and 68, were taken to hospital.

On Sunday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police responded to alerts around 1.40pm, about the accident.

It involved a trailer, a private bus and a motorcycle on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway after the Mandai Road exit.

The incident was reported yesterday by online platform Stomp.

A driver who was in the area shortly after the accident told The New Paper that there was a lot of broken glass and debris on the road, adding that it looked like quite a few people were hurt.

The 26-year-old navigation officer, who wanted to be known only as Syohir, said he was driving towards Bukit Panjang when he saw an ambulance driving towards the scene.

There was already another ambulance at the scene, he said, adding that it looked like the motorcycle had rear-ended the bus.

The police said that all individuals were conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. - CHEOW SUE-ANN