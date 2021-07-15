20 women arrested for suspected vice activities at 3 KTV outlets

Twenty women of South Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese nationalities have been arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities at three KTV lounges operating as food and beverage outlets.

This followed an enforcement blitz conducted in South Bridge Road, Selegie Road and Geylang Road yesterday. The women are between the ages of 20 and 34, the police said in a statement.

They will be investigated for offences under the Women's Charter, the Immigration Act, and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

"Additionally, investigations against the three pivoted KTV operators are ongoing for breach of safe management measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, as the operators had allegedly provided hostessing services within their premises," the police said.

One of the outlets had allegedly provided dice games, which are prohibited under the regulations.

The Singapore Food Agency will look into revoking the food licences of operators found to have committed egregious breaches of safe management measures, the statement added.

Establishments that lose their food licence must cease operations with immediate effect until their reapplication for a new food licence is approved.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.