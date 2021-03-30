21 new Covid-19 infections, all imported

A one-year-old Singaporean girl travelling from India was among the 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,321.

All of the cases were imported and served stay-home notices or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the new cases, 20 were asymptomatic, including the one-year-old, and detected through proactive screening and surveillance, while one had symptoms.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories.

Among the imported cases were another two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from India, Myanmar, the Philippines and Turkey.

One was a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India.

There were also 11 work permit holders who travelled from Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Philippines, two of whom are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining three cases are short-term visit pass holders.

Two of them arrived from Canada and India to visit family members living here.

The last case is a 34-year-old man who travelled from Malaysia to assist in police investigations, said the Health Ministry.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has increased from none in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

With nine cases discharged yesterday, 60,116 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 39 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 121 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes .- THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

21

New cases

0

New cases in community

21

Imported cases

60,321

Total cases

30

Deaths

9

Discharged yesterday

39

In hospital

60,116

Total recovered