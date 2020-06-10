218 cases reported, lowest since April 11

Singapore reported 218 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the lowest daily tally since April 11 when 191 new cases were confirmed.

There were no cases among Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 212 involved foreign workers living in dormitories.

Of the remaining six, work pass or work permit holders, and all asymptomatic, three are in the construction and marine sectors.

These cases were picked up by the Ministry of Health's (MOH's) screening of those in essential services. They are not linked to known cases.

The other three are housemates of a previously confirmed case and were swabbed while in quarantine in government facilities.

The number of community cases has increased since Singapore began its phased reopening last week.

The daily average for new community cases has increased from four two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from two to four over the same period.

The ministry said this is partly due to its active surveillance and screening of targeted groups, including staff in pre-schools and students above the age of 12 who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Meanwhile, Hougang Green shopping mall at 21 Hougang Street 51 was added to the MOH list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious. A case was in the mall on June 3 from noon to 1pm, the ministry said.

This list of locations is provided as a precaution to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms like cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever and loss of taste and smell, MOH said.

One new cluster at a dormitory at 145 Tuas View Square, which is now linked to 34 cases, was announced yesterday.

With 509 patients discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients who have fully recovered is now 25,868.

A total of 248 patients remain in hospitals, including three in intensive care, while 12,364 are recuperating in community facilities.

They make up 32 per cent of the 38,514 cases here that have been confirmed to date.

By the numbers

218

New cases

6

New cases in community

38,514

Total cases

509

Discharged yesterday

25

Deaths

25,868

Total recovered

248

Total in hospital

3

In intensive