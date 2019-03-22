22 arrested in raids on public entertainment outlets

Some of the 22 women arrested by the police for working without a valid work permit.

The police have arrested 22 women, aged between 22 and 30, in a series of raids on public entertainment outlets along South Bridge Road, Sam Leong Road and Beach Road.

The raids, which were conducted by the Central Police Division, took place on Wednesday and yesterday, the police said in a release.

The women were arrested for working without a valid work permit under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The act requires all foreign employees to have a valid work permit.

Employers are also not allowed to have a foreign employee without a work permit.

Three of the outlets were found to have contravened public entertainment licensing conditions during the operations, said the police.

They added that while investigations are still ongoing, action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Public Entertainment Act.