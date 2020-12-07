22 taken to hospital after bus, car collide on Jurong Island

A video of the aftermath shows a bus lying on its side and the front half of a car badly crushed.

A total of 22 people were taken to three hospitals yesterday morning after a collision between a bus and a car on Jurong Island.

The bus is believed to have been carrying foreign workers.

A video of the aftermath, which was posted on Roads.sg, shows a bus lying on its side and the front half of a car badly crushed and damaged.

In another video, thick white smoke can be seen coming out of the hood of the car.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place towards the end of the Jurong Island Highway, at around 7am.

A 42-year-old car driver was taken to National University Hospital (NUH), and 21 bus passengers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and NUH.

They were all conscious when taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said eight people were taken to NTFGH, 11 to NUH and three to SGH.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a Facebook post on Roads.sg, the car had allegedly rammed into the rear of the bus which then toppled onto its side.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be know only as Mr Wu, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that some members of the public and foreign workers stopped to help.

Mr Wu, 50, a contractor,was on his way to work when he saw the accident.

He said debris from the accident littered the road and blocked nearly three lanes.

"I saw the car driver sitting next to the car and he looked injured. Later, some people also went up to him and helped him up."

Wanbao reported that two workers were standing on top of the bus helping to free those who were trapped while around 10 foreign workers were busy trying to rescue injured passengers.