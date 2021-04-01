22-year-old student is sole new community case

A 22-year-old permanent resident who is studying in the United Kingdom was the sole community Covid-19 case announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday in preparation for his return to the UK.

His test result came back positive on the same day, and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"His Ct value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serology test result has come back positive," said MOH.

A positive serology test suggests that an infection is not so recent.

Another test conducted by Tan Tock Seng Hospital yesterday was negative for Covid-19 infection.

This means that the student could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection, which are no longer transmissible, said the Health Ministry.

"Given that we are not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," said MOH.

The student had returned to Singapore from the UK on Jan 11 and served a 14 day stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility, followed by an additional seven-day self-isolation at his place of residence until Feb 1.

His tests taken on Jan 24 during SHN and on Jan 29 during self-isolation were both negative for Covid-19, said the ministry.

There were also 33 imported cases, taking Singapore's total to 60,381.

All of them had been placed on SHN or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Health Ministry.

They arrived from countries including India, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

34 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in community

11 Discharged yesterday

33 Imported cases

37 In hospital

60381 Total cases

60134 Total recovered