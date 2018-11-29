223 State Courts e-case files accessed without permission

A loophole in the State Courts' electronic case management system allowed several accused persons to access 223 e-case files without authorisation.

Yesterday, the State Courts said they had been notified of a vulnerability in the Integrated Criminal Case Filing and Management System (ICMS) on Nov 1.

Launched in 2013, ICMS is a paperless e-filing and e-workflow case management system for the administration of criminal cases filed in the State Courts.

It is used by agencies such as the Attorney-General's Chambers, law firms, law enforcement agencies and Singapore Prison Service.

It manages the flow of a criminal case from the start of the prosecution process when charges are filed, to the end when a verdict is given and sentence is passed.

Apart from being able to view their case information, accused persons who are acting in person can upload documents into their e-case file for court proceedings and to file applications online.

Access to the case documents by accused persons is protected by layers of authentication and authorisations.

The statement said immediate steps were taken to fix the vulnerability.

The State Courts said the e-case files had not been tampered with, and the integrity of ongoing proceedings was not affected.

Preliminary findings showed the culprits had exploited a loophole in the ICMS system which allowed them to view court documents in other e-case files.

The State Courts said they take a serious view of any unauthorised access of information in their case management systems and have reported the matter to the police.

As of Nov 9, they and their system vendor, Ecquaria Technologies Pte Ltd, have implemented additional measures to protect the security and confidentiality of the information in the ICMS.

This included enhancing the user access controls within the system.

Letters have been sent to all parties affected by the unauthorised access.