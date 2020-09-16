23 F&B outlets caught breaching safe management measures over weekend

During one of the checks, some patrons were found consuming beer from metal teapots after 11pm.

Following additional checks over the weekend, 23 food and beverage outlets were found to have breached safe management measures (SMMs).

In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said some of the places these breaches were found at included outlets in Chinatown, Orchard Road, Boat Quay and Jurong East.

Many of these breaches involved groups of more than five seated together or intermingling between tables, and the serving and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.

The additional patrols were part of stepped-up checks by enforcement officers from seven government agencies, including the police, with a total of 149 outlets inspected.

These are on top of the more than 3,000 routine inspections by agencies over the weekend at other outlets including coffee shops and hawker centres throughout Singapore.

The MSE release said: "The agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions will be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines."

The statement said one Orchard Road outlet served beer from metal teapots after 11pm to patrons.

At another outlet in Orchard Road, enforcement officers heard loud talking from inside around midnight even after it was locked.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Operators opened the door only after being verbally warned by the officers, who entered and found six people seated separately inside with no sign of drinks on the table.

However, surveillance footage showed they were drinking just before the officers entered, and together with the owner, had cleared the glasses and hid the alcohol.

Urging members of the public to be responsible, MSE said the virus remains a threat and that dining out still involved considerable risks.

It said: "While we thank the majority of F&B operators and premise owners for ensuring SMMs are properly implemented, there remains a minority that continue to breach SMMs."