24 imported cases reported, highest since March 28

There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of which were imported.

This is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42. It takes Singapore's total to 58,377.

The latest cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

One of the imported cases is a crew member of a ship that arrived from Indonesia.

The special pass holder did not disembark from the ship and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after he developed symptoms on Dec 10.

RETURNING

The imported cases include 13 returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents who came back from Austria, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the United Kingdom.

The rest comprise four work permit holders currently employed in Singapore, five dependant's pass holders and a student's pass holder.

The work permit holders arrived from India, Indonesia and the Maldives while the dependant's pass holders came from the UK.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 14 cases discharged yesterday, 58,237 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 33 patients remained in hospitals yesterday, with none in intensive care, and 63 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

24 New cases

0 New cases in community

24 Imported cases

58,377 Total cases

29 Deaths

14 Discharged yesterday

33 In hospital

58,237 Total recovered