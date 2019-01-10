24 people hurt in Jurong Island Highway collision

The Straits Times understands most of the victims were in the lorry.

Twenty-four people were injured in an accident involving two buses and a lorry along Jurong Island Highway yesterday morning.

Police said the lorry driver, a 67-year-old man, was arrested.

Twenty-three of those injured were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital and the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that most of the victims were travelling in the lorry, which had more than 20 passengers at the time of the accident.

One of them was trapped in the front passenger seat of the lorry and had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue tools, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

It added that one person suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the lorry was travelling behind one of the buses on the leftmost lane of Jurong Island Highway and rear-ended it.

OTHER VEHICLES

The lorry also side-swiped the other bus, which was travelling in the lane on the right of the two other vehicles.

The Straits Times understands that the driver of the bus rear-ended by the lorry was injured in the accident.

None of the passengers in both buses were hurt.

Mr Ng Ang Heng, 62, a senior executive at Sim U Lian Travel & Coach, which manages the bus that was rear-ended, told The Straits Times there were around 30 passengers travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The bus had stopped on the highway to pick up and drop off passengers when the accident occurred, he said.

The passengers on the bus were foreign workers that were being ferried to and from work, he added. There were four passengers on the other bus.