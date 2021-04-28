24 recovered workers test positive in Westlite Woodlands dorm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night that 24 recovered workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of these cases, five are likely to be cases of reinfection, MOH said.

They occupied the same room at the dormitory as the 35-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor and his roommate who both tested positive last week.

MOH added: "There is currently no evidence of transmission to the rest of the dormitory."

MOH said it and the Ministry of Manpower had conducted a special operation to test the dormitory's residents, which included recovered workers, as part of their investigations into the Bangladeshi's case.

Among the reinfection cases, two had arrived from Bangladesh on April 6.

MOH said: "Our epidemiological investigations found that they were likely to have been infected while overseas and passed the infection to the others in the room."

They form a new cluster of seven cases linked to the construction supervisor and his roommate.

The sole community case announced by MOH yesterday was a 42-year-old Indonesian sea crew member working on board bunker tanker MT ALLI who is linked to a previous case.

This brings the total number of cases linked to crew on the bunker tanker to six.

There were also 11 imported cases confirmed.

Separately, a mosque in Sembawang was shut yesterday and today for cleaning and disinfection after it was visited by a person who tested positive.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said in a Facebook post yesterday the person visited Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang last Friday between 1.55pm and 2.20pm. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

12 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in community

22 Discharged yesterday

11 Imported cases

108 In hospital

61063 Total cases

60689 Total recovered