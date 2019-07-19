24 suspects nabbed in CNB operation, 'mushroom' seized

Officers arrested 24 suspects aged between 24 and 60 during the operation.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted a massive operation on Tuesday night, seizing about 1.8kg of a new psychoactive substance (NPS) dubbed "mushroom".

In a statement yesterday, it said the officers arrested 24 suspected drug offenders aged between 24 and 60 during the operation.

Some of those arrested are suspected to be involved in trafficking sizeable quantities of NPS in Geylang.

At about 8pm on Tuesday, CNB officers swooped down on the area in Lorong 10 Geylang and arrested 19 suspects. Two were suspected drug traffickers aged 38 and 49.

Officers seized about 1.8kg of vegetable matter containing NPS.

At the same time, another group of officers raided a unit in Cassia Crescent.

They arrested a 54-year-old man suspected of being a trafficker and a 33-year-old woman suspected of being an abuser.

Officers also found about 78g of vegetable matter containing NPS, 104g of powder containing NPS, a bottle of acetone and two bottles of acetone mixed with NPS powder in the unit.

Three other suspects were arrested in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Odeon Katong.

Pictures of the operation showed some of the drugs, which had tobacco product packaging, stashed in the rear box of a bicycle.

CNB said it maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs, including NPS.

NPS are substances that mimic the effects of other Class A controlled drugs such as cannabis and cocaine.

Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizure, hallucination and death.

It is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act to possess, traffic, import or export any such controlled drugs.

Anyone convicted of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will be jailed at least five years and caned five times.

Re-offenders and those who sell to young or vulnerable persons will also be liable for enhanced penalties.