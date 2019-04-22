2,457 dengue cases in Q1 this year, up from 678 last year

There were three times as many dengue cases across Singapore in the first 31/2 months of this year compared with the same period last year, and the mosquito population remains high.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor said yesterday there were 2,457 dengue cases in that period, compared with 678 last year.

As Singapore goes into its warmer months, usually the peak dengue season, she cautioned residents to remain vigilant in preventing mosquitoes from breeding to mitigate the risk of dengue.

"Every dengue case is one too many because it can be fatal, particularly for the vulnerable elderly and the very young," she said to around 70 volunteers and grassroots leaders at a dengue dialogue and prevention session at Bukit Batok.

The Hong Kah North MP also said the constituency saw 17 dengue cases in the same period, up from three last year.

The area was not an active dengue cluster, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website on April 15.

In Singapore, three people have died from the disease in the first three months, up from one last year.

The NEA launched this year's National Dengue Prevention Campaign two weeks ago. Since the launch, more than 190 dengue prevention events and activities have been held, with more events to come.

Dr Khor said the Government's efforts alone are not enough to stem dengue transmission and everyone plays a role in keeping their homes and surroundings free of stagnant water.

Following the Dengue Prevention Volunteer training session yesterday, Dr Khor joined the volunteers in door-to-door visits to share about dengue awareness to more than 1,000 households.

Grassroots volunteer Clarrah Goh, 44, was particularly invested in the cause after suffering a bout of dengue in December and was hospitalised.

"(You) don't need to live in a dengue hot spot to be affected. Now I'm extra cautious about making sure there is no stagnant water around my home," said Ms Goh, who is self-employed.