247 new cases, including 5 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 247 new coronavirus patients in Singapore yesterday.

Of these, there are five community cases - one Singaporean, one permanent resident and three work permit holders.

The Singaporean patient, a 58-year-old woman, is a family member of a previously confirmed case and was swabbed while she was already in quarantine.

The PR, a 23-year-old man, is asymptomatic and was tested as his work involves interacting with security guards at dormitories. He is currently unlinked to previous cases.

Two of the three work permit holders are also contacts of previously confirmed cases who had been quarantined.

The third work permit holder was tested as part of active screening of workers in essential services. He is the second unlinked patient among the five community cases.

Further tests of the five showed one of the cases was likely infected some time ago as he is no longer infectious. Results for the other four are pending.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 242 cases.

Yesterday's toll takes Singapore's total number of diagnosed cases to 41,216, and is higher than the 151 cases reported on Tuesday, reversing two consecutive days of falling daily cases. But it continues to be lower than last week's average of 350 cases a day from June 10 to Tuesday.

The average number of new daily community cases has dipped in recent days as well, from nine cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week.

The figure rose from June 4, after circuit breaker measures ended on June 1. It stabilised on Sunday before falling on Monday. Yesterday was the third day in a row the number has dropped.

The average unlinked community cases per day has also fallen from four to three over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Cold Storage supermarket in Siglap V at 2 First Street, the FairPrice store at Siglap New Market at 943 East Coast Road, the Kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub, and the SF Chandpur Minimart at 6 Desker Road have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The ministry provides this list of locations, where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their date of visit.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced yesterday.

By the numbers

247

New cases

5

New cases in community

41, 216

Total cases

775

Discharged yesterday

26

Deaths

31,928

Total recovered

257

Total in hospital

2

In intensive care unit