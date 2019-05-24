$247,000 worth of drugs seized, eight arrested

Drugs worth about $247,000 were seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Wednesday.

Officers seized 2,793g of heroin and 519g of 'Ice'.

Eight drug offenders, seven of them Singaporeans, were arrested. The eighth is a stateless person.

CNB officers were near Chai Chee Road when they spotted two men in a car.

The 51-year-old stateless man boarded the vehicle before returning to his hideout.

They raided the hideout and arrested the man.A woman, 41, and two men aged 59 and 61, were also arrested.

The officers recovered 656g of heroin and 2,397g of tobacco, believed to be laced with new psychoactive substances, from the bedroom and about 710g of heroin from the living room.

Officers tailing the car intercepted it along Tampines Avenue 10 and arrested the 52-year-old male driver and 36-year-old male passenger.

They also recovered 513g of 'Ice' and 1,419g of heroin.

They then went to the driver's hideout in Sumang Lane and recovered a small amount of heroin and 'Ice' inside the unit.

Two men, aged 40 and 55 were also arrested there.