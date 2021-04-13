25 new virus cases in Singapore, all imported

A 72-year-old Singaporean woman returning from Canada was among 25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore yesterday, bringing the Republic's total to 60,678.

She - along with four others yesterday - had symptoms.

The onset of her symptoms was on Sunday, the day she tested positive for the virus.

All of yesterday's confirmed cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

Five of them, including the 72-year-old woman, were Singaporeans while two were permanent residents. They were returning from Canada, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

There were four work pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, and 11 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and the Philippines.

The last three cases were short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and the United States.

The Health Ministry said the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two cases a week in the past two weeks.

With 22 cases discharged yesterday, 60,342 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

25

New cases

0

New cases in community

25

Imported cases

60,678

Total cases

30

Deaths

22

Discharged yesterday

56

In hospital

60,342

Total recovered