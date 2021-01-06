26 imported Covid-19 cases, plus 2 in community

A 55-year-old cargo officer linked to a new cluster in the marine sector was among the two community cases announced yesterday.

There were also 26 imported cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 58,749.

The cargo officer is a Singaporean man who was on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6 from Dec 21 to Dec 23, and from Dec 28 to Saturday. He remained in his home at Tah Ching Road in Jurong West between Dec 23 and Dec 28.

MOH said the man as well as five newly confirmed cases are linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Dec 23 - had returned negative for Covid-19.

On Dec 31, he was placed on quarantine after being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, a 47-year-old crew member on the same vessel.

The cargo officer was taken to a quarantine facility on Saturday and tested positive the next day. He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The other community case reported yesterday is a 49-year-old Indian national who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

The short-term visit pass holder arrived from India on Dec 10 and served his Stay Home Notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 24.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Sunday before his return to India.

The 26 imported cases comprise two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders and 20 work permit holders.

By the numbers

28 New cases

29 Deaths

2 New cases in community

20 Discharged yesterday

26 Imported cases

60 In hospital

58749 Total cases

58502 Total recovered