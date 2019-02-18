26 nabbed for offences including vice in two-day operation

Six of the seven women were believed to be offering sexual services and operating from hotels and rented apartments.

Twenty six people were arrested by the police in a two-day operation.

A series of raids in the Jalan Sultan, Lavender and Geylang Bahru areas, as well as Cavan Road, Roberts Lane, Maude Road, Upper Cross Street and Keong Saik Road, netted 19 men and seven women, aged between 25 and 80.

Six of the women were believed to be offering sexual services and operating from hotels and rented apartments, and were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter. The remaining woman and 19 men were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and Remote Gambling Act.

Police also seized $2,936.20 in cash during the raids. Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of operating an unlicensed brothel can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to five years or both, while anyone who lives off the earnings of prostitutes can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years.

Under the Common Gaming House Act, any person convicted of gaming in any public place can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months or both. Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, a person who gambles using remote communication or a remote gambling service that is not provided by an exempt operator can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months or both. - DAVID SUN