26 people arrested for alleged illegal gambling offences

Cash amounting to almost $8,500 was seized during a five-day operation conducted by the Central Police Division. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Twenty-six people were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Aged between 43 and 82, the 16 men and 10 women were arrested during a five-day operation conducted by the Central Police Division.

Cash amounting to almost $8,500 was seized during the operation, in gaming houses located in Everton Park, Geylang Bahru, Temple Street and Jalan Besar.

The suspects were nabbed for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act and the Betting Act.

They are also being investigated for breaching social distancing measures.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, anyone caring for, managing, or in any way assisting the management of a place used as a common gaming house can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000.

They can also be jailed for up to three years.

Those convicted of bookmaking or settling bets, under the Betting Act, can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000.

They can also be jailed for up to five years.

The police urge members of the public to take social distancing measures seriously.