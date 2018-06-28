2,600 more Primary 1 places to cater to Dragon Year babies

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will open up 2,600 more Primary 1 places for the larger number of Dragon Year babies born in 2012 starting primary school next year.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday that, in all, there will be about 41,800 Primary 1 places available in 184 primary schools in 2019.

MOE said: "The planning of school places takes into account the current and projected population as well as planned housing development programmes, to ensure that there are sufficient school places to meet the localised demands."

The Straits Times found that more than 60 schools will be adding 30 to 90 places to their intake.

These include Xinghua Primary in Hougang, Greendale Primary and Horizon Primary in Punggol, and Damai Primary and Bedok Green Primary in Bedok.

There is generally a bump in the number of children born in the Dragon Year, which is considered auspicious by the Chinese, but it also leads to parents worrying about more competition for places in popular schools.

NO NEW SCHOOLS

Past exercises have seen classes added and new schools opened for Dragon Year children. But this time, with population trends shrinking, no new schools are being opened.

Instead, MOE is merging 14 primary schools into seven schools next year.

Mr Ong encouraged parents to choose schools suited to their children's strengths and interests.

In recent years, primary schools have been encouraged to offer distinctive programmes, including Learning for Life (LLP) and Applied Learning Programmes (ALP).

Almost all primary schools, with the exception of Fern Green Primary School which started operations only this year, have an LLP or ALP to help young children explore ideas, try out new skills such as basic coding, and be creative.

Registration for Primary 1 which begins today and ends on October 31 will see some tweaks.

This year, children at MOE kindergartens situated within primary school compounds will get a higher priority in entering those schools.

The children can register under Phase 2A2, which was previously reserved for children whose parents or siblings have studied in the school, and whose parents are staff members of the school.

This is also the first time that computerised balloting will be used, so parents do not have to physically go to the schools to ballot.

Separately, a new two-step registration process will be introduced for international students.

All international students will have to register under Phase 3. Parents of these students must first submit an online "indication of interest" form through the MOE's P1 website.