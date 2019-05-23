27 artists to sing NDP theme song

The music video for the song - by Dick Lee (centre, with singer Kit Chan) - features 300 performers.

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) song features an inter-generational cast of 27 artists, from veterans such as Tracy Huang and Ramli Sarip to rappers like Shigga Shay.

The theme for this year's NDP, Our Singapore, was revealed at a media event yesterday.

It is also the name of the NDP song, composed by Dick Lee. It is a mash-up of two previous songs, We Will Get There (2002) and Our Singapore (2015).

The parade is usually held at the Padang every five years and was slated to be held there next year.

But to celebrate Singapore's bicentennial, it will be held at the Padang this year.

The parade will have six acts - Our People, Our Strength, Our River, Our Nation, Our Dreams and Our Singapore.

There will also be a special segment titled Our Bicentennial during the prologue of the show, featuring organisations from the 1800s that contributed to building various aspects of Singaporean society.

These include POSB (1877), Singapore General Hospital (1821), and the Singapore Police Force (1820).

Brigadier-General Yew Chee Leung, chairman of the NDP 2019 executive committee, said at the press briefing yesterday: "Every generation builds on the previous generations.

"The theme emphasises our hope to continue to build the future for Singapore."

The music video for the song, directed by Singaporean film-maker Royston Tan, features 300 performers and artists including JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, and Kit Chan.

NDP music director Sydney Tan said the inspiration for the theme song this year was to show gratitude to the pioneers and early generations of Singapore.

He said: "Everything that we do and are able to do today is because of the choices of our parents, teachers, mentors and predecessors.

"We wanted to get as many people as possible to represent each generation."

The song also features children aged 11 to 13.

Mobile columns featuring armoured vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team will be travelling to five heartland areas - Jurong East, Woodlands, Punggol, Bishan and Geylang Serai - on Aug 10.

There will also be carnivals organised by the People's Association at these five estates that day. These one-day celebrations will culminate in fireworks displays there.

Singaporeans are encouraged to join the NDP 2019 conversation by uploading photographs, reflections or stories on their personal social media accounts using the hashtag #NDP2019 and tag official NDP accounts - Facebook (www.facebook.com/NDPeeps) and Instagram (@NDPeeps).