27 new community cases, including DBS banker and two-year-old boy

An investment banker at DBS Bank and a two-year-old boy at My First Skool in Westgate were among 27 community cases reported yesterday.

Also infected were a woman, 57, who works at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and an 18-year-old student at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central.

The DBS banker - a 46-year-old woman - and the MHA employee were among the 11 patients whose infections are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Another unlinked case is a 40-year-old who works as a vending machine loader and food delivery rider for Deliveroo and Grab. He was fully vaccinated.

A woman, 51, who works as a clinic assistant at Dorothy's Baby and Child Clinic in Upper Bukit Timah, was another unlinked case, and she was also fully vaccinated.

The remaining 16 have been linked to other patients.

Yesterday, MOH designated four new clusters with three cases each.

The first one involved the ITE student, whose infection has been linked to that of a Singaporean man, 53, who works as a personal chauffeur. He was confirmed to have the infection on May 14.

The third person in this cluster is a 36-year-old foreign domestic worker who tested positive on May 16.

The second new cluster includes the two-year-old boy whose infection has been linked to that of a 35-year-old sales worker at biopharmaceutical company Sanofi-Aventis, who was confirmed infected on May 15. The third person in this cluster is a foreign domestic worker.

The other two new clusters include one surrounding an unemployed 64-year-old woman who tested positive on May 15, and another surrounding a 32-year-old man who works as an IT engineer at drug-maker Abbvie Operations Singapore. He was found infected on May 16.

There are now 19 active clusters in Singapore.

MOH has linked the cluster of five patients surrounding the operating theatre nurse at Sengkang General Hospital to the Changi Airport cluster.

This means there are now 87 patients in the Changi Airport cluster.

Fourteen of the community cases had already been quarantined when they tested positive.

Three of them, including the MHA employee, have preliminary tested positive for the B1617 variant first identified in India. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

38 New cases

31 Deaths

27 New cases in community

11 Discharged yesterday

11 Imported cases

620 In hospital

61651 Total cases

61119 Total recovered