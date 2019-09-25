270 reports of errant PMD, e-bike riders in first month of LTA app feature

The public can report errant PMD and PAB users using an in-app feature on the MyTransport.SG app.

In the month after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) introduced a new in-app reporting function, 270 reports have been filed against errant users of personal mobility devices (PMD) and power-assisted bicycles (PAB).

The LTA introduced a "Report PMD/PAB" feature on its MyTransport.SG app on July 31.

By 5pm on the first day the feature was introduced, 30 such reports were received. By Aug 31, it had received 270 reports.

In a Facebook post yesterday, LTA also said it deployed Active Mobility Enforcement Officers to one flagged hot spot, Pasir Ris Street 11, over the weekend, and detected nine offences there.

An overweight PMD of more than 47kg was also impounded there, it added, and urged people to continue reporting errant riders.

Last month, the officers conducted operations in Woodlands and Jurong after tip-offs from the app.

Along with the introduction of the in-app feature in July, mobile closed-circuit television cameras were also placed in hot spots around Singapore in an effort to catch errant riders.

There were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths in 2017 and last year, with 196 of them resulting in injuries.

Last Saturday, a woman, 65, fell into a coma after her bicycle collided with an e-scooter in Bedok North. She suffered a serious brain injury, fractured ribs and a fractured collarbone, and is now on life support.

In 2016, another woman, 53, had to undergo two brain operations and suffered multiple mini strokes after she was hit by an e-scooter.

To make the usage of such devices safe, a slew of measures have been introduced. For example, $50 million will be set aside to expand and improve active mobility infrastructure at accident hot spots.