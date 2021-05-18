28 new cases, including two more Singapore Poly students

Singapore Polytechnic has moved all lessons online from today till May 28.

Two more students at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The first is a 16-year-old boy who has tested positive for the B1617 variant of the virus first identified in India, while the second is a 32-year-old IT engineer enrolled as a part-time adult learner.

This has prompted the poly to move all lessons online from today till May 28, it said in a statement last night.

The two cases are currently not connected and were two of 11 unlinked cases reported yesterday.

The others included a student at the National Institute of Education (NIE) who is also a part-time tutor and a full-time national serviceman (NSF), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The NSF was last at Sungei Gedong Camp last Friday, and is currently warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement last night. He has received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The two SP students' positive tests come after an 18-year-old from SP's Media, Arts and Design School tested positive on Saturday.

A 37-year-old teacher at Frontier Primary School and an eight-year-old boy at Fuchun Primary School have also tested positive for the virus, prompting their schools to shift to home-based learning two days earlier than the rest.

The teacher's infection is unlinked, while the boy's has been linked to the Changi Airport cluster. Four other patients reported yesterday were linked to this group.

They are a 37-year-old foreign domestic worker, a 63-year-old housewife and a 49-year-old Certis security officer.

As a few Covid-19 patients had visited White Sands mall while infectious, MOH will be offering free Covid-19 testing for members of the public who visited White Sands from May 2 to May 11.

MOH will progressively inform these individuals via an SMS notification with information on how to book an appointment for their test.

There were also seven imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Of these, two are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from seven cases two weeks ago to 42 in the past week. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

28 New cases

31 Deaths

21 New cases in community

19 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

213 In hospital

61613 Total cases

61108Total recovered