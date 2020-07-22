28 people to be charged for flouting rules on social gathering

A total of 28 people will be charged this week with non-compliance of safe distancing measures in two separate incidents during the circuit breaker period and phase two of the reopening.

Eighteen people aged between 19 and 37 will be charged from today till Friday after two of them, a couple, hosted a social gathering at their home in Compassvale Crescent in Sengkang on May 8 during the circuit breaker period.

Of the 18, one is a permanent resident and the rest are Singaporeans.

The couple will be charged with violating restrictions by allowing others to enter their home without a valid reason, and with violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

The other 16 - eight men and eight women - will be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings, in addition to violating restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason.

In a separate incident, 13 people were found to have breached safe distancing measures during phase two.

The police responded to a noise pollution complaint on June 28 and found the 13 people gathered at a fitness corner near Block 42 Beo Crescent, off Havelock Road, with bottles of liquor and portable tables and chairs set up.

Of the 13, five men and five women, aged between 19 and 33, will be charged with violating restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason and for violating the prohibition on social gatherings of more than five people.

NO PUBLIC DRINKING

The 10 will also be charged with consuming liquor at a public place during the prescribed no-public drinking period when they appear in court today.

The remaining three will not face charges today.

Police said they have issued a 12-month conditional warning to a 14-year-old boy.

The other two are being investigated for other unrelated offences and will be dealt with separately.

The police warned that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone violating safe distancing measures and urged the public to do their part to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Last Monday, a Malaysian, a Chinese national, and 10 Indian nationals were deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after they were found guilty of violating the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures)(Control Order) Regulations. - NUR IFFAH MUHAMMAD ROSTAM