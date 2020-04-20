$28,000 raised to fund care kits for needy families

Wanting to do something meaningful as Ramadan approaches, a mother of three started an online donation appeal with nonprofit organisation Beyond Social Services to help fund care kits for 150 lower-income or single parent families.

Ms Juwel Ang, 27, whose daughters range from seven months to three years old, is also the founder of local clothing store No Skin Attached. She told The New Paper that she started Amelia's Rainbow Fund to contribute to the community and give her daughter the "gift of giving" as she turned two on the first day of the campaign.

The campaign, which began on April 9 and ended last Friday, began with an objective to raise $8,000 to support 50 families. The goal was met in two days.

The target was then raised to $25,000 for 150 families, which was reached on April 15.

Said Ms Ang: "My goal was to help as many families as possible and not utilise any charity platforms as I want to give 100 per cent of the contributions to the families. I didn't expect such an overwhelming response."

At the end of the campaign, more than $28,000 was raised.

Remaining funds will be donated to other local initiatives such as Itsrainingraincoats to aid migrant workers, she said.

Each care kit, worth $180, will contain $120 worth of FairPrice vouchers, groceries such as rice and Milo, masks, antibacterial body wash and wipes, colouring material and board games.

Ms Ang said: "As a parent, I understand being home with our kids this period of time can be tedious."

The kits will be delivered to families in rental flats in Housing Board estates on Wednesday. She added: "We worked with Beyond Social Services to list down the families in need. The organisation works with families in rental estates and is constantly in contact with them and their current situation."

Beyond Social Services executive director T. Ranganayaki told TNP the families it serves are living in one- or two-room rental flats.

She said: "Most of our members are engaged in low-paid work and are suffering from lower or no salaries. The items will alleviate their stress a little, and during the circuit breaker, it will be useful for the families."