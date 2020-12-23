29 imported virus cases confirmed, highest since March 28

There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, of which all were imported, taking Singapore's total to 58,461.

They were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Yesterday's imported figure is the highest since March 28, when there were 42 such cases.

It is also the highest daily count since Sept 21, when 31 cases were reported - nine imported and 22 from within workers' dormitories.

Among the imported cases yesterday, four were Singaporeans or permanent residents and 23 are work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 21 foreign domestic workers who hold work permits.

No new community cases and none from workers' dormitories were reported yesterday.

In an update last night, MOH said the sole locally-transmitted case reported on Monday had a positive serological test, indicating a likely past infection.

Of the 29 imported cases announced yesterday, three are Singaporeans who returned from the US, Costa Rica, and Indonesia and one is a permanent resident who returned from India.

ARRIVED

Another two are work pass holders who arrived from the Philippines and the US.

The 21 foreign domestic workers currently employed in Singapore arrived from the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The remaining two imported cases are short-term visit pass holders.

One, a 46-year-old female Indian national, arrived here from India to visit a Singaporean relative, while the other, a 22-year-old Indonesian man, is a crew member of a ship which arrived from Indonesia.

He had not disembarked from the ship until he was taken to a quarantine facility, said MOH. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

29 New case

29 Deaths

0 New case in community

17 Discharged yesterday

29 Imported cases

47 In hospital

58461 Total cases

58289 Total recovered