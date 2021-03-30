2kg of cannabis seized; Singaporean man, 63, arrested

A total of about 323g of ‘Ice’ and 2kg of cannabis seized in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains on March 29.

A 63-year-old Singaporean man was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers for suspected drug activities on the evening of March 29 in the vicinity of Edgefield Plains.

One bundle containing about 323g of ‘Ice’ and two bundles containing about 2kg of cannabis were recovered from within a blue plastic bag.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspect are ongoing.

The total amount of Ice that had been seized in the CNB operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 184 abusers for a week, while the total amount of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 285 abusers for a week.

The illicit drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $72,000. - ONG JING MIN