$2m fund to help South East District residents hit hard by pandemic

Institute of Technical Education second-year student Joel Ho spent four hours every day from March to September delivering food by bike to ease his family's financial stress after his father, a newspaper vendor, suffered a pay cut when the pandemic hit.

Earning $30 to $40 a day, it was barely enough to help make ends meet for his family.

But the 19-year-old will not have to work part-time any more as he will be given financial support under a $2 million fund launched yesterday.

The fund seeks to provide financial help to residents in the South East District who have been hit hard by the pandemic and to raise awareness of mental health in the community.

It was set up by the South East Community Development Council (CDC) and Apricot Capital, a private investment firm.

A total of $1.2 million in grants will be disbursed to around 2,400 residents from low- to middle-income households through their grassroots leaders.

The South East CDC oversees half a million residents across the Marine Parade GRC, East Coast GRC, Mountbatten SMC and MacPherson SMC.

A separate $320,000 will be given to students like Mr Ho as part of their pocket money for meals, stationery and books. They include students with special needs, as well as those in secondary schools and institutes of higher learning.

Another $100,000 will be used to produce a play about mental wellness which will be screened for free at schools and institutes of higher learning within the South East District.

A further $80,000 will be set aside for mental wellness training and workshops to raise awareness on how people can support patients and their caregivers.

Lastly, $300,000 will be used to create community attachment opportunities for young people aged 18 to 35 who may have trouble finding employment in the recession.