3 of 4 delivery riders who applied for trade-in grant opt for e-bikes

More than half of eligible food delivery riders have applied for an e-scooter trade-in grant, with almost three in four opting for power-assisted bicycles (PABs).

But only about 790 of the 3,550 applicants have successfully switched to alternative devices. The rest will switch when they receive their new devices.

Meanwhile, the authorities will be updating the regulatory regime for PABs, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said yesterday, as he urged PAB riders to comply with road traffic regulations.

About 6,120 riders are eligible for the trade-in grant after making at least one food delivery in the 30 days before the ban took effect on Nov 5 last year.

About a third, or 2,100, made four or more deliveries a day.

After accounting for duplicates, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) approved all 3,550 applications, with 74.6 per cent applying to switch to a PAB, 24.8 per cent to a bicycle and 0.6 per cent to personal mobility aids.

FREE BICYCLE RENTALS

The food delivery companies have offered free bicycle rentals to those waiting for new devices, while other partners such as Workforce Singapore (WSG) and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) are providing career placement support for riders wanting to switch jobs.

In a written reply to MP for Jurong GRC Rahayu Mahzam, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said over 180 riders have approached WSG and e2i.

Dr Lam highlighted a safe riding programme for food delivery riders switching to PABs, which has been fully subsidised.

Citing the 21 road accidents involving PABs between January and November last year, he said the LTA is working with Traffic Police on greater public education and awareness efforts.

Dr Lam said only LTA-approved PABs, which are pedal-assisted and without throttles, are allowed.

Action was taken in 837 cases of non-compliant PABs last year, up from 485 in 2018 and 406 in 2017. But it is lower than the 1,648 and 1,863 cases in 2016 and 2015 respectively.