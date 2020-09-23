3 F&B outlets ordered to shut for 10 days, 4 others fined

Patrons at two different tables at an F&B outlet in Chinatown were seated less than 1m apart.

The restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street allowed intermingling between tables and customers at the drinks outlet at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive (above) drank alcohol after 10.30pm.

Three food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close for 10 days, while four others have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

This comes after enforcement actions were taken against 18 other F&B outlets last Thursday, where three were ordered to close and 15 fined.

In its statement, MSE reiterated that gatherings of groups of more than five people are not allowed, even if split across multiple tables. F&B operators are not permitted to accept such reservations, it said.

"Exceptions can be made only if all members of the group are from the same household. In such cases, the group will need to be seated at multiple tables, with no more than five persons per table, with at least 1m spacing between the tables.

"Establishments can request to verify diners' claims that they are from the same household and can reject entry of diners at their discretion," it added.

A restaurant at 39 Hong Kong Street had allowed a private dinner on Sept 12 where 15 individuals mingled across four tables.

On the same night at 9.50pm, Beer Factory at 25 Church Street became the second outlet ordered to close as it admitted three groups of more than five people into its premises. One of the groups was found to have eight people.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority ordered the operators to shut both premises for 10 days from Sept 18 to Sept 27.

The third outlet ordered to close is a drinks stall at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive. Officers saw several customers consuming alcohol at two tables on Sept 19 at 10.55pm.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited after 10.30pm.

The Singapore Food Agency ordered the drinks stall to close for 10 days from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

In addition, four other outlets were fined $1,000 for breaches such as allowing more than five people to be seated together or not enforcing safe distancing of 1m among customers.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu reminded everyone to abide by the measures.

She said: "As Singapore works towards reopening our economy, we must do so in a responsible and safe manner. This is to guard against a resurgence in community cases and potential devastating consequences.

"More people are dining out, especially on weekends, which is understandable. But it is critical for all of us to adhere to safe management measures," she added.