3 men allegedly broke circuit breaker rules, committed other offences

Four people were charged with Covid-19-related offences on Wednesday, and three of them allegedly committed crimes after leaving their homes during the circuit breaker period.

Tan Hock See, 42, faces six other charges related to theft and fraudulent possession of ez-link cards and CashCards in addition to his two purported circuit breaker offences.

Andrew Lee Yong Teck, 31, has been additionally charged with two counts of loan-shark harassment, while Rudra Cavill Pubalasingam, 38, is further accused of house-breaking and breaching safe distancing measures by meeting another person.

Rameswari Devi Jairaj Singh, 34, faces one charge of flouting a stay-home order.

Tan is said to have left his home on the evening of May 6 and stolen a CashCard from a motorcycle at an open carpark at Block 12 Eunos Crescent. He is accused of committing a similar act at a multi-storey carpark at Block 52A Circuit Road the next day.

Tan is also charged with offences related to stealing from vehicles in March and fraudulently possessing 11 ez-link cards and two CashCards.

Lee flouted circuit breaker measures by leaving his house in Jurong East Street 24 on the afternoon of May 13, court documents state.

He is accused of then going to two flats - in Holland Avenue and Teck Whye Lane - to harass debtors on behalf of a loan shark named Kelvin.

Court documents also state that Lee locked the gate of each flat using a bicycle lock and pasted a note relating to a loan on the Holland Avenue unit.

Rudra is accused of leaving his home unlawfully at about 3.15pm on April 27 and breaking into a Taoist temple in Geylang Road and stealing nine statues.

He is also charged with breaching circuit breaker measures a day earlier by meeting a person known only as Elaine for a "casual chatting session" in Geylang Road.

FIVE LOCATIONS

Rameswari allegedly flouted a stay-home notice that required her to remain at the Ibis Singapore Novena hotel in Irrawaddy Road from April 30 to May 14.

She is said to have travelled to five locations across Singapore, including a block in Lengkok Bahru in Redhill, between May 4 and May 12.

For breaching circuit breaker measures alone, Tan, Lee and Rudra could be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Rameswari could also be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000, for breaching a stay-home notice.