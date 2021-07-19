3 more markets, 4 more KTV clubs linked to cases

Confirmed Covid-19 cases have been detected among fishmongers working at Haig Road Market and Food Centre.

New Covid-19 cases have been detected among fishmongers working at Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Jurong Central Plaza and Shunfu Mart, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

It said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to quickly contain and manage the cases, including contact tracing, quarantine and aggressive testing.

The ministry said its investigations have found a likely spread of the virus at four more KTV clubs: Maze Club in Aliwal Street, China Doll in Sophia Road, Club Myth in Coleman Street and Martell W KTV Chivas in Foch Road.

AVOID CROWDS

"All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," MOH said.

"We also advise all visitors to markets and food centres to avoid crowds and to do their marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe the safe management measures."

Singapore reported a total of 92 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 88 locally transmitted cases and four imported cases.

The local cases included 25 linked to the KTV cluster, which now has 173 cases, and 42 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 63 cases.

There was also one case involving a resident in a foreign worker dormitory.

MOH said it is likely that rising case numbers will be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases to contain a spread in the community. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

92 New cases

36 Deaths

78 Community, linked

243 In hospital

10 Community, unlinked

29 Open clusters

4 Imported

63073 Total cases