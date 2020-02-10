3 new confirmed cases of coronavirus here; 4 discharged from hospital

A 71-year-old Singaporean grandfather, a male Bangladeshi worker, and a 54-year-old Singaporean man are the three new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 43.

The three new cases, which have no recent travel history to China, were all confirmed on Saturday.

The ministry also announced that four more of the previously confirmed cases were discharged yesterday.

In total, six have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the remaining 37 who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving.

Six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, MOH said in a press release.

All threenew cases made multiple visits to general practitioner before they were admitted to hospital or isolated.

The 71-year-old male Singaporean is warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Before being hospitalised, he had visited Paya Lebar Methodist Church. This is the second church in Paya Lebar that has seen cases of the coronavirus.

The other, an established cluster, is at The Life Church and Missions in Paya Lebar.

The 71-year-old had also attended a gathering at Braddell Heights Residents' Committee and picked up his grandchild outside Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan. He lives in Upper Serangoon Road.

The 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, who holds a Singapore work pass, is also at NCID.

Before he was admitted, the man had visited Mustafa Centre and stayed at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit Road.

ISOLATION ROOM

The 54-year-old Singaporean man, who was in Malaysia on Jan 26, is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

Before he was admitted, he had stayed home, except for trips to seek medical treatment and once to work at Resorts World Sentosa. He lives in Fernvale Close.

Yesterday, 174 Singaporeans and their family members were flown back to Singapore from Wuhan via Scoot flight TR5121.

This is the second flight to bring Singaporeans and their dependants home from Hubei. The flight also took some Chinese nationals back to Wuhan.

The returning passengers, who underwent medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport, will be quarantined for 14 days.