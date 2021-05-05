3 repeat offenders among 14 F&B outlets penalised for Covid breaches

Club Peaches was ordered to close for 30 days from Monday. It was previously closed for 20 days in February this year.

A nightclub at Concorde Shopping Mall that allowed gatherings of more than eight people has been penalised for breaching Covid-19 safety measures.

Club Peaches, which also failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers, was ordered by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to close for 30 days from Monday this week to June 1.

The outlet was previously closed for 20 days in February this year.

Two other repeat offenders, Alive @ SG Pub at Lucky Plaza and Tangmen Restaurant at Orchard Plaza, also had to close for 20 days from Saturday last week to May 20, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment yesterday.

Alive @ SG Pub allowed customers to play dice games last Friday. According to Covid-19 measures, food and beverage establishments are not permitted to provide games. It was previously ordered to shut for 10 days last month.

Tangmen Restaurant served alcohol to diners after 10.30pm last Friday. The outlet was previously ordered to close for 10 days last December.

Club Empire in Orchard Road allowed intermingling between different groups of customers. STB issued an order requiring it to close for 10 days from Sunday to May 11.

Another eight eateries, including Five Tapas Bar in Cuppage Road and Shun Fa Restaurant in Pagoda Street, were fined $1,000 each for breaches such as playing videos for diners and providing dice games.

Beastro and Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant, both of which are located in Punggol East, were fined $2,000 each for repeated offences of seating groups of diners less than 1m apart.

INDIVIDUALS

Two individuals at Tekka Centre were fined $300 each for failing to wear a mask when they were not eating or drinking, despite repeated warnings to do so.

At parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board, 63 individuals were fined for breaching safe management measures over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating 19 people aged between 23 and 45 for breaching Covid-19 measures at a pub in 1 Fusionopolis Way in one-north.

The police were alerted to the case last Friday where 15 men and four women were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at the venue without valid licences.

A 40-year-old woman, believed to be the operator of the unit, is being investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act, said the police.