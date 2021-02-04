3 Singaporeans nabbed, drugs worth $610k seized in raid

CNB officers found bundles containing heroin, Ice, and cannabis, along with various drug paraphernalia, packets of contraband cigarettes, and cash amounting to $5,895 from a unit in Bukit Batok on Tuesday.

Three Singaporeans aged between 28 and 34 were arrested for suspected drug activities during raids in which drugs worth $610,000 were seized, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday.

A total of about 5,217g of heroin, 2,226g of Ice, 1,005g of cannabis, along with cash amounting to $5,895 were seized during a CNB operation at multiple locations in Singapore on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

CNB arrested a 34-year-old woman on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, and was brought to her residence nearby, where a 32-year-old man was also arrested.

CNB officers found nine bundles containing 4,271g of heroin, 20 bundles and packets containing 1,961g of Ice, and a bundle containing 1,005g of cannabis.

Various drug paraphernalia, 80 packets of contraband cigarettes, and cash amounting to $5,895 were also recovered from the unit.

Officers also seized four packets containing about 5g of Ice from the 32-year-old man.

The 34-year-old woman was later escorted to the vicinity of Bukit Batok Street 11, where two bundles containing 946g of heroin and a bundle containing 258g of Ice were recovered.

In a follow-up operation on Wednesday morning, CNB officers arrested a 28-year-old man at an industrial building in Greenwich Drive, during which two packets containing about 2g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

The amount of heroin seized could feed the addiction of 2,480 abusers for a week, while the total amount of Ice seized could feed the addiction of 1,272 abusers for a week, said CNB.